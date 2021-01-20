Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shot up 9.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.00. 9,993,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 5,458,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BORR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.82.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 6.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 96.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 201.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 114,344 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369,030 shares in the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.