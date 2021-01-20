BOSAGORA (BOA) One Day Volume Hits $210,399.00

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $24.60 million and $210,399.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0818 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BOSAGORA Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “
BOSAGORA Coin Trading
