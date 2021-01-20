BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Hits $888,431.83

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One BOScoin token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $888,431.83 and $540.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

