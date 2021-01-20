Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.42

Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 1273703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPFH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)
Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.
