Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.42

Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 1273703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPFH. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

