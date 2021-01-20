Bottos One Day Trading Volume Hits $75,535.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Bottos has a market cap of $964,965.84 and $75,535.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bottos has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00540171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.03918642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.