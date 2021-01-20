BOX Token (BOX) Achieves Market Cap of $688,387.63

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One BOX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $688,387.63 and $12.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00327979 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.