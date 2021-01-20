Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.14. 4,949,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 7,927,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Boxlight from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Boxlight alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.84.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Mark Starkey purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOXL. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight during the third quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Boxlight by 2,118.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boxlight during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.