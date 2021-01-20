Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 202.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded up $11.37 on Wednesday, reaching $408.70. 34,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 142.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.94. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

