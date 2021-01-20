Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,523 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.61. 134,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.67.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

