BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. Analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 396,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,448,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after buying an additional 448,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,733,000 after buying an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

