BQT (BQTX) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, BQT has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One BQT coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BQT has a market cap of $796,418.32 and $1,447.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00062184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.15 or 0.00541577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.47 or 0.03878533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012947 BTC.

About BQT

BQTX is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.