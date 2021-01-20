Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.67

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.67 and last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 1198298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$303.13 million and a PE ratio of -14.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.77.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

