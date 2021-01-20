Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.00

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.00, with a volume of 2100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82.

About Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

