Bread (BRD) Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $426,508.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.0757 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00057957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00524549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.52 or 0.03834216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

