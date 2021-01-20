Brenntag’s (BNTGF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $$80.45 during trading on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.87.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

