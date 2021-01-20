Brickley Wealth Management Acquires 18,981 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 9.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. 13,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,117. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

