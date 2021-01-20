Brickley Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after acquiring an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. 5,922,941 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

