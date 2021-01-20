Brickley Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brickley Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $17,920,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.99. 20,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $209.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.