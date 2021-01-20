Brickley Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brickley Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.88. 43,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

