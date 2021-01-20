Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,297,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

