Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Decreased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $66.15. 477,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

