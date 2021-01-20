British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,697.46

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,697.46 and traded as high as $2,772.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) shares last traded at $2,740.00, with a volume of 2,509,841 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BATS. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,518.50 ($45.97).

The company has a market cap of £62.71 billion and a PE ratio of 9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,778.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,697.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

About British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

