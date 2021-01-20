(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $236.24

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $236.24 and last traded at $234.55, with a volume of 5492173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $549.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average of $214.76.

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. (BRK.B) had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. On average, research analysts expect that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

