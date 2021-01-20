(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $214.76

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $214.76 and traded as high as $236.24. (BRK.B) shares last traded at $234.55, with a volume of 5,492,173 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $214.76. The firm has a market cap of $549.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84.

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. (BRK.B) had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

