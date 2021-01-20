(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $214.76

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $214.76 and traded as high as $236.24. (BRK.B) shares last traded at $234.55, with a volume of 5,492,173 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $214.76. The firm has a market cap of $549.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84.

(BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. (BRK.B) had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $63.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that (BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.B) will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(BRK.B) Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for (BRK.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BRK.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.