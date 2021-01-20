Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $461.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,873. The company has a market cap of $187.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $429.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $459.49.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

