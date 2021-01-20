Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.85. 6,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $158.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

