Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Price Up 25.1%

Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) shot up 25.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.37. 1,723,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 909,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

