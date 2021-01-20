Brokerages Anticipate Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report sales of $55.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.94 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $132.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $345.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.51 million to $348.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $265.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.60 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%. The firm had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $181.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.