Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.09. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 96%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $108.13. 94,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,487. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average is $93.44.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

