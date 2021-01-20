Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. QAD posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million.

NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. QAD has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 421.34 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QAD by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QAD by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 250,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QAD by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QAD by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 118,793 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in QAD by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 236,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

