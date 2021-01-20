Brokerages Anticipate Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to report ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRRK stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 272,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,581. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

