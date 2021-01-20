Brokerages Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. 58,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,770. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth $152,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

