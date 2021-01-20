Brokerages Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will post sales of $67.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Cactus posted sales of $140.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $348.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.00 million to $349.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $331.10 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $361.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE WHD opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $244,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

