Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.06). Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHAK. Truist boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,628. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.48, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,020,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,676 shares of company stock valued at $34,422,282. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

