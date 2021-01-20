Brokers Offer Predictions for SSE plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSE in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SSEZY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of SSEZY opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. SSE has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

