Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

