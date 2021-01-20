Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.46

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.46 and last traded at $83.21, with a volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

Several analysts have commented on BRKS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,269,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

