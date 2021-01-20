Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.46

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.46 and last traded at $83.21, with a volume of 724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.
Several analysts have commented on BRKS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.
In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $973,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,269,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,404,000 after purchasing an additional 129,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.
About Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
