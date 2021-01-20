Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages have commented on BRO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 823,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,643. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 106.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

