Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.07

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.07 and last traded at $91.01, with a volume of 5222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,411,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 27.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,327,000 after buying an additional 401,779 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after buying an additional 45,552 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 171.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,975,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 41.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after buying an additional 228,341 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

