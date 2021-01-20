BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Shares Up 3.2%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.94. 5,519 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 330% from the average session volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

