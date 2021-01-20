Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 2.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 65,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

