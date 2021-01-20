Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,729 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after buying an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after buying an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after buying an additional 705,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $90.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

