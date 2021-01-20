Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,480 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $174.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

