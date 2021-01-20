Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $352.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.62. The firm has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

