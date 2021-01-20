Burgundy Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.79

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 3093441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

