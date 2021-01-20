Burst (BURST) One Day Volume Tops $19,927.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Burst has a market cap of $5.53 million and $19,927.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,557,086 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

