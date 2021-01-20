Busey Wealth Management Buys 1,604 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 44.0% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $14,460,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.17. The company had a trading volume of 76,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

