Busey Wealth Management Has $15.21 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 13.8% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 17,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 535,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 171,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,646,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.