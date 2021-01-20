Busey Wealth Management Has $28.44 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $10.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $336.44. The company had a trading volume of 224,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $340.24 and a 200-day moving average of $330.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $335.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.79.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total transaction of $9,953,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,214,023,755.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,658 shares of company stock valued at $136,777,705 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

