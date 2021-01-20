Busey Wealth Management Has $6.49 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.61.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.25. The stock had a trading volume of 145,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,286. The firm has a market cap of $288.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.85 and its 200 day moving average is $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

